Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

