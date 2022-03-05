Brokers Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.84 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 147,286 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $7,608,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

