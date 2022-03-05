Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $38.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $37.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $129.96 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,968.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,833.22. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,168.00 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

