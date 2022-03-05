Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $8.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

