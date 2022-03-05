Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:BPY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. The company owns and operates iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and its global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion in assets under management.

