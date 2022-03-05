Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.93 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

