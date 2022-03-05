Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

