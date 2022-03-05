Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

