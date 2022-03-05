Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.33 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

