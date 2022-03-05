Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,927 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. JMP Securities raised their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.