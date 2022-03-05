Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,464 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

