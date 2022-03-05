BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$128.00 to C$124.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BRP traded as low as C$85.02 and last traded at C$85.02, with a volume of 23670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$87.66.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 10.3652237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

