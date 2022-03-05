BTIG Research Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $590.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.88.

DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

