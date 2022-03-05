Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $24,773,300.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 15.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Bunge by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after buying an additional 134,754 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $5,536,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

