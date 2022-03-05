Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.19.

NYSE:BURL opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $357.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

