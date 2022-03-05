Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.19.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $13.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.67. 1,677,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,054. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

