Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,336 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $67.00. 9,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,945. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $70.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

