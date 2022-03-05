Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $202,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 860,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 81,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.82. 1,391,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,319. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.75 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.66 and its 200-day moving average is $229.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

