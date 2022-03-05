Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases 17,646 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.56. 2,744,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

