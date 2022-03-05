BWS Financial Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.25.

SHEN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

