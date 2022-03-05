C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of AI opened at $20.05 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in C3.ai by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

