C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. C3.ai shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 25,917 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 131.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 173,060 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

