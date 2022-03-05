C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.88.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.41.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 345,737 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

