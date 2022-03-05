Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

