Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.00

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 472053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -281.75 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

