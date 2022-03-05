California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRC. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE CRC opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

