California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Oceaneering International worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OII. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $15.17 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

