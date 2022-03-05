California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,186,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

