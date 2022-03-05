California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Northwest Natural worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,868 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

