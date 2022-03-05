California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 155 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Nelnet worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NNI opened at $82.70 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

