California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 648 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDMO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 656,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 357,664 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

