Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $35.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.15.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,451 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 80,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

