Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price to C$24.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

