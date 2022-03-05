Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as high as C$3.38. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 415,515 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$591.15 million and a P/E ratio of 54.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.40%.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

