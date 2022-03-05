Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$76.73 and last traded at C$75.76, with a volume of 2944889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. Also, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.48, for a total value of C$163,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,502,227.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,340,267.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

