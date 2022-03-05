Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 733,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 262,806 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

