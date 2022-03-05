Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

