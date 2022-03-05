Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

