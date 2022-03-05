Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kroger by 7,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 861,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.