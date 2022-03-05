Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $77.73 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

