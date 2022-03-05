Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.72.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.