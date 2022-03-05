Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

