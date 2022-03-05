Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 623 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantor were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,376 shares of company stock worth $5,269,901. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

