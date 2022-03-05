Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $66.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.