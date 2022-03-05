Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 461.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $146.06 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.