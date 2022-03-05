Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $7,077,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.