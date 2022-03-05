Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,817,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after buying an additional 984,463 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($68.54) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE CCEP opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

