Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 710 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

