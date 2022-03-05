Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Scott Terrillion Sells 1,787 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $20,336.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $20,291.88.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARA shares. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

