Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

